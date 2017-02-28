Britain urges Malaysia to share evidence on Kim VX attack

UNITED NATIONS: Britain on Monday urged Malaysia to share evidence from the lethal VX nerve gas attack on Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother with the United Nations, which could take action against North Korea.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said information on the February 13 attack at Kuala Lumpur airport that killed Kim Jong-Nam should be sent to the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“If they have got evidence, they should send it to the OPCW and to the Security Council,” Rycroft told journalists.

“Once they have done that, then we can take it forward.”

Rycroft said he hoped that any country “in this case Malaysia, with potential evidence of something as serious as this, makes it available as soon as possible.”

Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho said it was up to Malaysia to decide whether it wanted to pass on the information.

“We are basically waiting for Malaysia to come up with a clear-cut decision,” he added.

Malaysia is a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which seeks to eliminate the use of the toxic agents.