Afridi expresses desire to play farewell match in Lahore

DUBAI: Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has expressed a desire to play a farewell match in Lahore.

Former skipper, who recently announced his retirement from International Cricket, expressed his desire to play his last match at the headquarters of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Backing PCB’s decision to hold Pakistan Super League Final in Lahore, the 36-year-old said “decision to hold PSL final in Lahore is massive and I am really looking forward to it.”

He had reportedly been in touch with PCB for a farewell match but the matter did not materialise.

While commenting on the criticism done by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Afridi said he “is not at same stage [as] Imran Khan” and in his opinion since the decision has been taken now “we all must contribute to the success of the PSL final”.

Earlier, Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan had fiercely criticised the decision.

Recording his reaction in an interview to a television channel, he asked what message a game held amid closed roads and strictest security arrangements would convey to the world.

The government on its part looked unperturbed by the opposition, with a battery of ministers and spokespersons condemning the PTI chief and implicitly anyone who agreed with him on the issue.

Afridi said his team, Peshawar Zalmi, was focused on winning a play-off against Quetta and securing a place in the final.

Meanwhile, owner of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi expressed his faith in his team to take part in the up-coming final.

“If we are able to win the PSL [final], the team of Peshawar Zalmi will go to Peshawar and celebrate with children of Army Public School,” he said.

The Punjab government announced on Monday that the PSL final will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after weeks of speculation regarding the venue.