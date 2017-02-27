YDA calls off strike after govt assurances

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has called off its strike from Punjab-wide out-patient departments (OPD) Sunday evening.

The decision came after the Punjab government assured the YDA that its demands will be accepted.

The association, however, will continue its province-wide strike in government hospitals if its demands are not met within 48 hours.

The emergency department of Services Hospital was operative after the strike was called off but the OPD remained closed until further government action.

A patient who was refused medical assistance as part of the YDA’s protest lost his life early Wednesday morning.

The association has been protesting against the raid by a team of anti-corruption officials, who had visited the Services Hospital to arrest Dr. Atif and Dr. Salman.

According to the Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab, the two doctors are wanted for corruption charges.