Violation of electoral code of conduct: Imran, Hamza ordered to submit written replies

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz to submit written replies over violation of electoral code of conduct.

Sardar Raza led four member bench conducted the hearing of the case on Monday. Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Bukhari and Hamza Shehbaz’s advocate argued during the hearing.

PML-N leader never received any notice from ECP, Hamza Shehbaz’s counsel argued adding that the notice was sent on wrong address.

Chief Election Commissioner remarked that there is no restriction in holding rallies, but they should not be allowed just 15 to 20 days remaining in the polls. Visit of MPA or MNA in the constituency during by-elections would affect results, he added.

The Commission ordered PTI Chief and Hamza to submit written replies over violation of electoral code of conduct.