Syed Ali Gilani’s tenure as TeH Chairman extended

ISLAMABAD: The executive members of Tehreek-e- Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir in Indian occupied Kashmir,passed a resolution to extend the tenure of its Chairman Syed Ali Gilani by a year.

According to kashmir Media Service, A spokesman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyet in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the meeting was presided over by Syed Ali Gilani at his Hyderpora residence. “All executive members attended it and unanimously a resolution was adopted and an amendment was passed. he added.

The consultative and democratic set-up, elections of the Executive Council and office-bearers are held after every three years and as per schedule, these were scheduled in August 2016.

However, the elections were postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and uprising last year,” the spokesman said.

“A resolution was moved by General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in which it was suggested to extend the tenure of Chairman and its Executive.

The resolution was supported by all members and later an amendment in this regard was permitted. In a unanimous voice, all members requested Syed Ali Gilani and Executive Council to continue and lead the party,” the spokesman said.

In his presidential address, Syed Ali Gilani said Tehreek-e-Hurriyet is not merely an organization but a movement and a revolution.

“We are striving against India’s forcible control, and for unification among Muslims and adoration of Islam. Social, political and religious aspects of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet are unique and since its inception, it has presented unparalleled sacrifices.

Our party activists during detentions are exhibiting exemplary persistence in jails and interrogation centres,” he maintained.