Seven killed, nine injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD: As many as seven persons were killed and nine others received multiple injuries in different incidents in and around Faisalabad city during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here Monday that 17-year-old Chand, resident of D-Type colony died when his motorcycle hit another motorbike near Mandi morr.

In other accidents, Muhammad Idrees (25) resident of Khushab,Abdul Majeed (40),resident of Noorpur Thal, and Anmool (22) resident of Sammundri Road, received serious injuries and were shifted to hospital where they breathed their last.

Similarly, Imran, Ghulam Rasool, Nauman, Hamza, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Ashraf, Sidra, Nabeela and Abbas were injured in road accidents and admitted to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, dead bodies of three unknown persons were also recovered from Ehsan Colony, People’s Colony and Sheranwala Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

The police shifted the corpses to mortuary and started search for their families.