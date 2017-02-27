Saudi Arabia deports 100 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Saudi government has deported 100 Pakistanis who were illegally staying in different parts of the country.

According to details, a special flight SV-3380, with deported Pakistanis onboard, landed at Benazir International Airport Islamabad on Monday.

Immigration officials took them into custody after verification of their documents. Saudi Arabia has deported more than 39000 Pakistanis in the last four months.

In another similar development, 89 Pakistanis, in an attempt to enter Europe illegally, were nabbed by Iranian officials. Arrested people were handed over to administration of Taftan.