PSL final will be held in Lahore: CM Punjab

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has green-lighted for holding the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore on March, 5 after getting green signal from intelligence agencies, officials confirm.

The decision was taken by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a meeting with intelligence and security officials.

Law Minister of Punjab Rana Sanaullah, who was part of the meeting, confirmed the developments.

According to sources, foolproof security arrangements will be made in Lahore to avoid any untoward incident in the mega event.

Fans will be asked park their vehicles far from the stadium and go on foot to reach the venue. According to PCB, tickets will go sale for the final on Tuesday.

Earlier, there was a high level meeting held between Pakistan Super League Management and Franchise owners, chaired by the Chairman of the PCB Executive Committee and the PSL, Mr. Najam Aziz Sethi.

Among various administrative and event discussions, all the team owners took time to reinforce their solidarity and conviction with the decision of taking the Final of the PSL back to its rightful home, the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore, also the head office of both the Pakistan Cricket Board and the PSL.