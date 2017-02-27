Prosecution deptt employees observe complete over non-payment of dues

KARACHI: The prosecution department observed a complete strike in the Karachi City and Malir Courts on Monday.

The striking employees protested against the authorities’ failure to pay the utility, three-basic, and medical allowances since the past seven years. The prosecution department’s staff has not been promoted in five years, they added.

Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPP) Iqbal Solangi in an interview said: “We will continue a token strike tomorrow and call a complete strike if the government fails to meet our demands.”

The department observed daily two-hour token strikes for the past eleven days as their demands remained unheard.