Parts of ill-fated PK-661 to be sent abroad for investigation

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have decided that the remaining parts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ill-fated plane PK-661, also known as ATR-42, will be sent abroad for investigation.

According to details, the parts will be dispatched to Canada and France in two days. Furthermore, parts of ATR-42 are also being examined by the maker of this aircraft.

The investigation report will be presented to Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif afterwards.

It is pertinent here to mention that flight PK-661 was en route to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7 last year when it lost communication with air traffic control and crashed some ten kilometers of Havelian killing all the passengers and crew members onboard.