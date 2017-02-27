Overloading passengers case: PIA issues show cause notices to captain, two others

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday issued show-cause notices to a pilot and two other officials for loading seven extra passengers on a Karachi-Madina flight on January 20, in a violation of air safety regulations.



PIA spokesman Danyal Gilani did not comment on the development, but said separately that: “Disciplinary action has been taken against all concerned officials.”

Capt Anwer Adil, senior purser (air hostess) Hina Turab, and terminal manager Akbar Ali Shah were issued notices for allegedly letting extra passengers travel on jump seats and the cockpit on PIA flight PK-743.

The development came after an inquiry committee set up by the airline found the allegations to be true.

“After in-depth investigation it has been confirmed that passengers travelled on the flight are over and above of the aircraft configuration (including jump seats) which is a clear violation of SOP [standard operating procedures] and violation of passenger safety,” read a report signed by Manager Operations Sohail Jaffar Ali.

As per SOPs in cases like these, the report said, the aircraft should be parked again to offload extra passengers “which was not done in this case”.

Sources said Capt Adil will not be able to operate flights after being issued the notice. The Civil Aviation Authority is also investigating allegations of safety violation against the captain.

Talking to a private TV channel, Capt Adil denied that he allowed extra passengers to travel on jump seats and demanded a transparent inquiry against “whoever allowed passengers on jump seats”.

As many as seven passengers aboard the PIA flight were forced to stand throughout the over three-hour flight after the airline boarded excess passengers.