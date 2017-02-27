Measles epidemic feared in Karachi, interior Sindh

KARACHI: The number of children affected by measles and pneumonia is increasing by the day in interior Sindh and Karachi.

Pakistan Paediatric Association President Dr Jamal Raza in an interview said measles is a fatal disease which can be prevented by getting the affected child vaccinated first in nine months and for the second time in 15 months.

The officials of Pakistan Paediatric Association have alerted the authorities concerned, saying if an anti-measles drive is not started at the earliest, the disease will take the shape of an epidemic as a majority of the areas in Karachi have children affected by measles or any other disease.

Although measles outbreak occurs every now and then in the region, no programme has been carried out since the past one year in interior Sindh or Karachi to prevent children from being affected by the disease.