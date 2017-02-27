JI opposes arrests of Afghans, Pakhtuns without any evidence

LAHORE: Deputy chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Dr Fareed Ahmed Piracha, said that the eradication of terrorism and terrorists was the need of the hour but the indiscriminate arrests of Afghans and Pakhtuns without any evidence or intelligence report were a matter of deep concern.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the Pathans and the Afghans were generally staunch Muslims and also loved this country. He said that in the Punjab, especially in Lahore, the two communities had been working as labourers for decades without causing any problem.

Fareed Ahmed Piracha said that terrorists were not associated with any particular area or ethnic group and such arrests were detrimental to national unanimity as well as inter-provincial harmony.