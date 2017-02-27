IGP Sindh for beefing up security in the province

KARACHI: The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A. D. Khawaja, has called for beefing up security in the province in the wake of recent wave of terrorist incidents in the country.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the IGP has sought the details of police security plan for 2017. The IGP also directed that foolproof security arrangements be made in coordination with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), he added.

The spokesman said that A. D. Khawaja also called for preparing standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this very regard. He also directed that there should be by name deployment at all important places and that police commandos be also posted at particular places.

He instructed that a separate SOP be prepared for curbing dacoities, street crimes and serious crimes.

In every district, an officer of SP rank be posted as the focal person. Weekly flag march of the police commandos should be part of the SOP, the IGP added. APP