ICC Champions Trophy to reach Pakistan in March

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy will reach Karachi on March 28 on three day tour.

The trophy will not only be with cricket players and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, but also boost the spirits of fans when they will see it in their own country.

The trophy is scheduled to be taken in 19 cities of eight countries which will participate in the tournament, and the tour details are given on the official website of ICC.

Champions Trophy will reach India on March 2, Bangladesh on March 18, Sri Lanka on March 22, South Africa on April 4, New Zealand on April 15, Australia on April 19, and host England on May 2.

Earlier on Tuesday, 21 with 100 days to go before the first ball is bowled in the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Nissan Trophy Tour was launched in the backyard of the International Cricket Council headquarters at the ICC Academy on Tuesday, 21 February.

The trophy’s journey will also be documented on ICC’s various social media platforms and fans across the world can track the movements of the trophy via the Nissan trophy tour dedicated section on the ICC website , which will host an interactive map of the trophy tour’s schedule of activities along with a gallery of imagery captured during each of the stops.Agencies