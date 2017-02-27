Google pays tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi

Google has honoured the Pakistan’s ‘Angel of Mercy, Abdul Sattar Edhi, on his 89th birth anniversary.



Edhi, who is Pakistan’s most renowned and respected philanthropist, passed away on July 8, last year. He was the founder of country’s largest welfare organisation, Edhi Foundation.

The search engine giant praised Edhi for helping people all around the world.

He was born on February 28, 1928, in the Gujarat district of British-ruled India but soon moved to Karachi after the partition.

The foundation provides super-efficient ambulance service, and Edhi ambulances are welcomed as friendly neighbors throughout Pakistan.