Ex-policeman arrested for peculating millions of rupees in Hyderabad

By News Desk -
28

HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an ex-police head constable and his son, who is a serving constable, from Hyderabad and unearthed cash, gold and documents of unaccounted for properties worth billions of rupees.

The NAB, Karachi on a tip-off conducted raids within the jurisdiction of Latifabad No.9 Hyderabad and arrested two accused namely Muhammad Yousuf and his son Arif Yousuf on Feb 25 and 26 respectively, a NAB, Karachi spokesman said in a statement here on Monday.

The details of the properties are Cash Pak Rs. 3.89815 Million; Cash Irani Riyals 20 Million, (Pak Rupees. 64697.99); Cash Saudi Riyals 745 (Pak Rupees 20823.57); Cash UAE Dirham 3405 (Pak Rupees 97187.05); Prize Bonds worth Rs. 1.21225 Million; Gold Ornaments 39.4 Tolas and Imitation Jewelry. (Pak Rupees 2029100); One Rado wrist Watch.

NAB unearthed cash, gold and documents of unaccounted for properties worth billions of rupees.

Other properties include one marriage hall at Latifabad worth Rs. 30 Million; Sale Deed of a plot in Latifabad worth Rs. 28 Million; Documents of almost 10 plots in Bahria Town, Hyderabad, Surjani Town etc; Documents of 3 shops in Boulevard, Hyderabad; Documents of 5 Flats in Bahria Town etc; Documents of around 6 Houses in Latifabad Hyderabad and Bahria Town Karachi; 120 Payment receipts made for Bahria Town plots; 10 Vehicles physically recovered worth (approx.) Rs. 14.3 million.

NAB-HYD-arrest

The preliminary interrogation has revealed that Muhammad Yousuf was Head Constable and terminated from service on corruption charges whereas his son Arif Yousuf is a Police Constable still serving in Sindh Police District Hyderabad.

Print Friendly
SHARE
News Desk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY