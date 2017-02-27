Ex-policeman arrested for peculating millions of rupees in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an ex-police head constable and his son, who is a serving constable, from Hyderabad and unearthed cash, gold and documents of unaccounted for properties worth billions of rupees.



The NAB, Karachi on a tip-off conducted raids within the jurisdiction of Latifabad No.9 Hyderabad and arrested two accused namely Muhammad Yousuf and his son Arif Yousuf on Feb 25 and 26 respectively, a NAB, Karachi spokesman said in a statement here on Monday.

The details of the properties are Cash Pak Rs. 3.89815 Million; Cash Irani Riyals 20 Million, (Pak Rupees. 64697.99); Cash Saudi Riyals 745 (Pak Rupees 20823.57); Cash UAE Dirham 3405 (Pak Rupees 97187.05); Prize Bonds worth Rs. 1.21225 Million; Gold Ornaments 39.4 Tolas and Imitation Jewelry. (Pak Rupees 2029100); One Rado wrist Watch.

Other properties include one marriage hall at Latifabad worth Rs. 30 Million; Sale Deed of a plot in Latifabad worth Rs. 28 Million; Documents of almost 10 plots in Bahria Town, Hyderabad, Surjani Town etc; Documents of 3 shops in Boulevard, Hyderabad; Documents of 5 Flats in Bahria Town etc; Documents of around 6 Houses in Latifabad Hyderabad and Bahria Town Karachi; 120 Payment receipts made for Bahria Town plots; 10 Vehicles physically recovered worth (approx.) Rs. 14.3 million.

The preliminary interrogation has revealed that Muhammad Yousuf was Head Constable and terminated from service on corruption charges whereas his son Arif Yousuf is a Police Constable still serving in Sindh Police District Hyderabad.