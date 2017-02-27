ECO summit: March 1 announced a public holiday in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal Monday announced Wednesday (March 1) a public holiday in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to security arrangements for Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) conference.



“All government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, March 1 while on Tuesday February 28, all government offices have been directed to close down at 1.00 p.m,” he said

The DC asked the citizens to abstain from travelling to Islamabad and if necessary, they should travel via Peshawar Road instead of using Airport Road.