Attack which killed UAE officials planned in Pakistan: Afghan official

By Monitoring Desk -
27
File photo courtesy AP.

KABUL: Afghan Interior Ministry official Sediq Seddiqi on Monday alleged that a terror attack last month that killed six Emirati diplomats in Kandahar was planned in Pakistan.

“The attack was planned in Mawlawi Ahmad Madrassa in Chaman, Quetta,” Sediq Seddiqi, a spokesman for the Afghan ministry of interior, told an American media house.

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Afghanistan died of wounds sustained in the bomb attack in Kandahar last month that also killed five others.

The diplomats were expected to open a number of UAE-backed projects as part of an aid program in Afghanistan. The Taliban denied carrying out the bombing, saying the attack was a result of “internal local rivalry”.

Monitoring Desk

