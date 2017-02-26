Yasin Malik congratulates persons on release after 12 years in jail

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has congratulated Tariq Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Rafiq Shah and Javed Ahmad Fazili on their release from Tihar jail acquitted after 12 years in prison.

According to KMS, as per a statement issued in Srinagar, Muhammad Yasin Malik along with other JKLF leaders visited the residences of all victim persons and congratulated them on their release.

He hailed the steadfastness of these youth who tolerated oppression for years saying their release as a victory of truth and justice.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yasin Malik expressed grief over the demise of a prominent pro-resistance personality Reyaz Ahmad Sodagar of Chotabazar, Srinagar. Malik visited the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them. He also paid tributes to the deceased.