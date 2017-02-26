Uri attack: NIA to freed Pakistani youths

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a closure report in the case relating to two guides from Pakistan who allegedly helped terrorists attack an army camp in Uri on September 18 last year.



According to reports, the two youths — Faisal Hussain Awan and Ahsan Khursheed — are likely to be returned to Pakistan as part of a ‘goodwill arrangement’ between the two countries under which Indian soldier Chandu Chavan was sent back by Pakistan last month.

No evidence has been found against the youths, necessitating their release, the report said.

The NIA decided to file the closure report after its probe did not find evidence to corroborate the initial “confessional statement” the two youths made to the Indian Army, the report.

The youths were arrested on September 21 last year, 3 days after the attack which killed 19 Indian security forces.

The modalities of their return to Pakistan are likely to be decided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).