Two suspects charged in France over possible terror plot

PARIS: Two men who had been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in France were charged on Saturday, legal sources said.

The suspects, one 19-year-old and the other a 27-year-old, were arrested Tuesday in the coastal city of Marseille and the central city of Clermont-Ferrand.

During raids, police recovered a Kalashnikov rifle and a shotgun, one grenade, a knife, and two bulletproof vests.

Authorities however are still investigating the exact nature of their plans.

France remains on high alert after a wave of attacks that began two years ago, claiming more than 200 lives.