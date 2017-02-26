Trump to skip White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Donald Trump said Saturday he will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, breaking with an annual tradition in which the US president attends a light-hearted roast held by journalists and attended by celebrities.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” Trump tweeted, a day after renewing his assault on the media by calling it “the enemy of the people.”

Trump has been at odds with the media since the beginning his campaign when he started to criticize the mainstream US press — most of which overtly opposed his election — as biased, and has intensified his rhetoric since taking office, routinely accusing the media of overstating his setbacks and downplaying his accomplishments.

On Friday, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, Politico — a string of major US media were denied access to the daily White House briefing, while smaller outlets that have provided favorable coverage of the Trump administration, such as Breitbart and One America News, received a green light to attend.

The White House Correspondents Association said it was “protesting strongly” against the decision, and would bring it up with the administration, while several of the media affected have pushed back hard against the administration’s move.