Three suspected terrorists of MQM Pakistan arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday arrested three suspected terrorists belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).



During a press conference in Garden headquarter Karachi, Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Umer Shahid said that three suspects were held in Malir’s Ghazi Town graveyard while smuggling weapons.

The three have been identified as Anwar Hussain, Asif Mumtaz alias Meer and Khurram Sheheryar alias Lamba.

“One of them was the unit incharge. As the party had broken into various factions, these three belong to the old one,” he said.

At least six klashinokovs, LMG, six repeators, 5 TT pistols and two 7mm rifles were recovered from the possession of the suspects.