There is no more room for hate politics in Karachi, says Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman warned the government of strong agitation if the K-Electric and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) failed to resolve longstanding issues of people.

He was addressing to a local Jirga of area residents in Bihar colony area of Lyari Town. He said that both the institutions have been irking the life of Karachities for several years.

He said that the KE has been looting people through bogus billings, overcharging and unannounced power outages in the name of faults.

Similarly, he added that policies and incompetency of NADRA have also compelled the citizens to face acute problems. It has been said for more than a year that mega centres of NADRA would be established but there is nothing on ground.

He also criticized the local government for failing the expectations of citizens. He further said that 60,000 employees of local bodies institutions are surfaced when needed in political shows but vanished when it comes to solve the problems, pertaining to local bodies. He was referring to a political event in Nishtar Park ground.

He resolved that his party would not let plundring go unchacked. He said that the politics of plundring would not be allowed.

The JI leader further said that the politics of hate gave nothing to Karachi and there is no more room for hate politics on the basis of divide in Karachi.

He criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement for ruining the city of lights. He demanded of the government to ensure merit in provision of jobs to Karachities. He also demanded of the provincial government to ensure rights and quotas of minorities in governmental resources.

JI leader Abdul Rasheed, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, Fazalur Rehman and Habib Hassan also expressed their views.