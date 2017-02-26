Shutdown continues in Pulwama on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown was observed for the second consecutive day, on Sunday , in Pulwama town, against the arrest of a youth by Indian police.

According to KMS, shops and other business establishments were closed while public transport also remained off the road.

Police claimed to have arrested many youth involved in stone pelting “in order to restore normalcy in the town”. A senior police officer claimed that compared to yesterday the situation in town was under control.

The protests triggered after police arrested a 26-year-old youth, Bilal Ahmad of Washbugh Pulwama during a raid, last night.

People took to the streets and staged forceful protests against the arrest.