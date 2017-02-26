Sehwan attack an attack on entire Ummah

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the terrorist attack at Sehwan Sharif shrine was an attack on the entire Muslim Ummah and the government had failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

He was talking to the media at the Shrine of popular saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar during a visit at Sehwan on Saturday.

The Chief custodian of the shrine Syed Wali Muhammad Shah, besides Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Syed Hasnain Shah and Syed Mehdi Hasan Shah, were present. on the occasion. Sirajul Haq told them that the entire nation and the JI fully shared their grief.

Sirajul Haq said the entire nation was grieved over the Sehwan tragedy, He said that the terrorist attack at the shrine showed enemy designs to divide the Ummah. However, he said the Muslim Ummah would have to defend every inch of its territory and its mosques, madrissahs and shrines through forging complete unity and unanimity in its ranks.

The JI chief stressed upon the government to make fool proof security arrangements at all public places without awaiting another tragedy.

Sirjaul Haq said it was the responsibility of the government to provide compensation to the bereaved families and look after the wounded. He visited the homes of the martyrs and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. He also enquired after the health of the injured at the local hospital.

Replying to questions from media men, the JI chief said that a national consensus was essential for the revival of the military courts. About the operation “Raddul Fasad” he said that the nation required peace and security and added the government could name the operation as it liked.

To a question on the Panama leaks case, he said he was sure that the Supreme Court would deliver a judgment against corruption which had spread like cancer.

The JI chief expressed the hope that the custodians of the shrine would extend their full support to the JI in its struggle for the enforcement of the Islamic system.

The chief custodian Syed Wali Muhammad Shah thanked the JI and his team for the visit and said this gave them much courage. He assured the JI leadership of their all out support in its efforts for the Nizam e Mustafa.