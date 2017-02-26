President Erdogan to visit Pakistan next month

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next month to attend the 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit, Presidential Office said here in Saturday.

The president is expected to make a speech and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of member countries to discuss and exchange ideas on ongoing regional and international developments, his office said.

“Comprehensive decisions, which are expected to shape ECO’s perspective for the next 10 years are expected to be made in the Islamabad Summit” the statement said.

Considered as an ad-hoc organization under the United Nations Charter, ECO was established by Turkey, Pakistan and Iran in 1985.

Earlier this week, President Erdogan welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who came to Turkey to co-chair the fifth session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting alongside Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım in the capital Ankara.

Both leaders agreed to boost strategic cooperation and bilateral relations.

Turkey and Pakistan marked the 70th year of exemplary diplomatic relations, with both countries aiming to advance relations to strategic cooperation.

The Pakistan-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council (HLSCC) was established during Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan in 2009 to act as a base for consultations at the highest political level between the two sides.

The mechanism provides strategic focus and direction to the bilateral relationship and helps chart a vision for the future.

Relations between Pakistan and Turkey have also witnessed notable growth and dynamism in recent years, ranging from enhanced economic ties to deepening defense collaboration, and growing educational and cultural links.—Agencies