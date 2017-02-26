Pakistan stresses need for modern infrastructure in ECO region: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stressed the need of a world class infrastructure for the speedy movement of goods and people in the region of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).



Addressing the meeting of senior officials of the ECO in Islamabad on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a major initiative which will benefit the entire region.

He said that ECO’s vision 2025 is an important document and its adoption will serve the purpose of increasing trade and economic relations among regional countries.

Foreign Secretary said that vision is aimed at infrastructure development and enhanced trade which will offer remedies for the socio economic development of the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan is dear to Pakistan and supports the Afghan peace process.

Addressing the session, Secretary General ECO Halil Ibrahim said that the summit is being held a time when the region is faced with new challenges.

He expressed the confidence that initiatives in the area of road, energy and trade will open new vistas of opportunities for the regional countries.

Secretary General said that institutional reforms of ECO is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting of senior officials will continue tomorrow and this will be followed the ECO Summit on Wednesday.