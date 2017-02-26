Nisar deflects blame for Sehwan bombing, places it on Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar on Saturday said that he is not in the habit of criticising other members of the government, but had to break his silence after the federal government was criticised for the lack of security at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, the Interior Minister gave a detail about spurt in incidents of terrorism in the last few days. He said the Federal government informed the provinces repeatedly about the threat of blasts but no practical step was taken by them. He said they even informed the provinces by what gate the terrorists would try to enter as well as the Jail break in the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa. He said those showing negligence and lack of responsibility in security were made accountable.

He again pointed out that security at Sehwan sharif was the duty of provinces but all the criticism is directed at the federal government and the interior minister. He said the Chief Secretary Sindh had briefed about measures taken after the blast and he had no answer to arrangements made for the security. He said even walk through gates were not installed at Sehwan and there was neither security nor electricity.

The Interior Minsiter said as against more than 2000 cases of terrorism in a year, for the first time graph has come down to 700 last year. He said of these there was no loss of life in 450 cases. He said Pakistan has a porus border of more than 2500 KM where about 30,000 to 40,000 thousand were crossing the border every day.

He said practical steps have been taken in the last three and a half years during which the incidents of terrorism have come down but neither the federal government nor he took credit of any achievement. He said the credit should be shared as he did not criticize any one in public.

The Interior Minister said the world has welcomed the better security situation in Pakistan.

He appreciated the role of media saying that on his request the media functioned in national interests and did not carry out running commentary on the blasts and had no direct or indirect interviews of the terrorist organisations heads.

He said the media has the most crucial role to play in disseminating the credible information keeping in view the national interest and for building cohesion and courage among the nation to fight the menace of terrorism. .

Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said it is very important for the media to black list the terrorist organizations and do not air any content glorifying militancy.

He said since the adoption of National Action Plan (NAP) to this day, the government has focused on sharing and discussion with all stake holders including the media.—Agencies