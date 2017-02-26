FLORIDA, US: A mosque in Florida had been set on fire the other day. This is the third occasion in a year when an Islamic centre is set ablaze in Tempa area.
Spokesman Corey Dierdorff, told media that firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm call at the Daarus Salaam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Society of New Tampa, shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.—APP
Mosque set on fire in Florida
