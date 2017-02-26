Injured Gul out of Pakistan Super League

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Umar Gul`s presence is doubtful for remaining Pakistan Super League matches after x-ray reveals a fracture in his hand.

Gul was hit on his forearm during Gladiators batting while facing a delivery from Wahab Riaz. Gul was out on the next delivery he faced and didn’t bowl during Peshawar’s batting.

X-ray taken after the match shows a fracture in his left forearm, which has, presumably, ruled him out of remaining matches in Pakistan Super League.

Quetta has already completed its league matches and now scheduled to play the playoff games after finishing in top four at the end of the league.

There was no official word from Quetta management on Umar Gul’s replacement, however, it is unlikely that the team would opt for a replacement as the league is already towards its conclusion.