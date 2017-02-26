Hundreds of suspects including Afghan nationals held, arms recovered in combing operation across country

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested hundreds of suspects including Afghan nationals and proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering arms and drugs during combing operation (Radd-ul-Fassad) in various cities across the country on Saturday.

The LEAs apprehended nine suspects from Lahore, 43 from Islamabad and more than 50 from Peshawar besides recovering arms and drugs from their possession.

Twenty Afghan nationals among 30 were apprehended with weapons including four pistols, a revolver, rifle and guns during search operations in Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Liaqatpur, Ahmpur Sharqia, Khanpur Road localities. Elite Force and sensitive agencies personnel also participated in the search operations.

The police conducted biometric verification of 83 in Rajoya, Bhawana and Chenab Nagar area of Chiniot and arrested five criminals with arms and drugs.

The police and Rangers held three suspects stated to be hailing from Peshawar during search operations in surroundings of Rangers Public School in Rahim Yar Khan.

DPO Mardan, Mian Saeed said that during search operation in Rustam area of the district, 27 suspects were held with two Kalashnikovs, three rifles, nine guns, 15 pistols and hundreds of rounds. 10 suspected motorbikes were also impounded during the search operation.

Two illegal Afghan immigrants were held arms from Baldia Goth in Karachi.—INP