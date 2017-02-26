Eight injured in Ghotki property dispute clash

GHOTKI: At least eight people were injured in a property dispute armed clash here on Saturday.

Police said that armed men of two groups which were in old dispute over ownership of a piece of land traded fire in Obaro area of Ghotki district. In cross firing eight people hailing from both groups sustained bullet wounds and rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police after registering a case against armed men of the clashing groups started raids for their arrest.—Agencies