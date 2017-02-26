Closure of Pak-Afghan border enters tenth day

HAMAN/PESHAWAR: All trade activities remain suspended at the Chaman and Torkham crossing points for the consecutive 10th day on Sunday.



According to authorities, all the supplies for NATO and Afghan transit trade remained suspended at Chaman and Torkham leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the border. According to the authorities, the border crossings have been sealed for all kinds of trade and commercial activities.

The Torkham border point connects Nangarhar province of Afghanistan to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while Chaman links with former Taliban stronghold of Kandahar.

Pakistan says that terrorist groups including Jamaatul Ahrar, Pakistani Taliban and others have been provided safe havens in Afghanistan where planning for suicide and terrorist attacks is made against Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities had sealed Chaman and Torkham border crossings with Afghanistan for an indefinite period after a suicide bomb blast ripped through the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town of Sindh province.