Abilities Expo 2017 held in Karachi

KARACHI: The “Abilities Expo 2017” was organised jointly by the Karachi Vocational Training Centre and the Sindh Special Education Department at the Expo Centre.

The event was arranged to provide an effective forum for the marginalised differently-abled people.

On the occasion, the disabled children showed their talent at the event, which looked as a festive and different show.

Mindyurhealth, a medical company, had also set up its stall visited by a large number of visitors at event. The Mindyurhealth team provided different opportunities to differently-abled persons with regard to employment and vocational training.



Moreover, the medical company also provided services regarding skill development and psychological counseling to the special persons, which were largely appreciated by the participants.