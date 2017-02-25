22 women officers complete Para Wing Course organized by Pakistan Air Force

RISALPUR: As many as 22 lady officers of three armed forces of Pakistan, for the first time in the country’s history earned the honour to complete the course organized by Para Training Squadron of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi was the chief guest of the Wing Award Ceremony of No 26th Basic Airborne course held at PAF Academy Risalpur on Friday. The salient feature of this ceremony was the completion of the course by 22 lady officers including two from PAF, three from Pak Navy and 17 from Pak Army along with 39 male officers and airmen successfully completed their Basic Airborne Training. These energetic lady officers proved equal to the task and demonstrated utmost resilience during the completion of the course.

The chief guest awarded Para Wings to the personnel after successful completion of this rigorous course. The Best Female Para Trooper Trophy was clinched by Captain Memoona while Corporal Technician Jamal was awarded with Best Male Para Trooper Trophy.

While addressing at the occasion, the Chief Guest said that the Para wing is not a mere decoration but symbolizes courage, sacrifice and perseverance. There are going to be innumerable challenges and hurdles that will come your way but you will have to show courage and steadfastness gained through this training to meet all challenges.

He further said that successful completion of the course by 22 lady officers is a landmark occasion and they should be a beacon of courage and unwavering resolve for all the other women of this country.

The cherry on the cake was a scintillating freefall display by PAF skydiving team “Shehpar”. The paratroopers jumped from 10000 feet and successfully landed at the parade square. INP