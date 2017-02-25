Two killed, three injured in Khuzdar seperate road accidents

KHUZDAR: At least two persons were killed and three others were sustained injuries in two separate incidents of road mishap in Pir Umar and Wadh area of the district, Levies sources said on Saturday.



According to details, a Karachi-bound car from Quetta was on its way when it overturned on National Highway near Pir Umar area due to over speeding.

As a result, Imran Ali died on the spot while Waheed Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Salleh was killed and Muhammad Fazal was injured as a speedy tractor turned turtle at National Highway near Wadh area.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Levies force registered both cases.