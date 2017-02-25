Two dead in Faisalabad training aircraft crash

FAISALABAD: The pilot and co-pilot of a training aircraft, bearing registration number AP-ZBQ, were killed in an accident near the Faisalabad airport on Friday

Flight instructor Maaz and trainee pilot Mohammad Ahmad had initiated an emergency landing soon after the plane took flight, but the small plane, a Cessna 162 Skycatcher, apparently could not be controlled and was destroyed on impact 15 minutes after take off.

The aircraft, usually categorized as a light sport airplane, belonged to a private flight training school. The training school’s website has a listing for a “Private Pilot License Course on Cessna 162 Skycatcher”, whose objective is to train students in flying skills and aviation knowledge compatible according to the standards specified by Shaheen Air International and the Civil Aviation Authority for a private pilot license. Initial reports indicate that the instructor and trainee pilot were on a routine training flight. Agencies