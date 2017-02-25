Tayyaba torture case: Accused granted exemption from appearance

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Saturday granted exemption from appearance to judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Meheen Zafar, the two prime accused in a case about torturing 10-year-old maid Tayyaba.



According to reports, the couple did not turn up today in the trial court where observers of the Supreme Court were also present to oversee the case. The accused couple was due to be charge-sheeted today.

After nearly three hours of wait, an application was filed by the couple’s lawyer seeking exemption for the accused from appearance in today’s hearing. It was stated in the application that Meheen Zafar is unwell; therefore, she can’t appear.

The judge accepted the application, granting exemption to the couple till next hearing on March 25.

The judge ordered police to file a complete challan of the case within 14 days.

The couple has been booked by the Industrial Area police after allegations of keeping the child maid Tayyaba in wrongful confinement and torturing her.