Six terrorists killed; Over 200 suspects arrested across Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH: As a massive clean operation continues in Punjab under Raddul Fasaad and hundreds of suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Friday, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed at least six terrorists in Muzaffargarh.

Reports said that CTD carried out the operation in Pati Sultan area killing six terrorists in heavy exchange of fire but three of their cohorts managed to escape from the scene.

Weapons and hand grenades were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The dead bodies were shifted to district headquarter hospital. South Punjab has been identified as the area where most of the Punjab terrorists/Taliban are residing.

On the other hand, security forces continued their late night search operation in various cities of the country. At least fifty suspects were arrested by police and Rangers in Rawalpindi. They included ten Afghan suspects in Pir Wadhai police station jurisdiction. The area has been swarmed by the Afghan nationals taking advantage of the main bus bn stop and nearby Fruit and Vegetable market.

More than 150 were detained during raids in other cities of Punjab including Gujranwala, Okara, Chiniot, Kundian, Narowal and Multan in the wee hours of Friday. The police said that during the search operation 121 persons were verified through biometric and 14 were arrested in Chiniot. INP