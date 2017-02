SEHWAN SHARIF: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq visited Sehwan Sharif on Saturday and met with the spiritual leader of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.



According to details JI chief visited Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine and offered condolence with Syed Hassan Ali Shah and family members of Sehwan blast martyred.

JI leaders Mairajul Huda Siddique, Asadullah bhutto were also present on the occasion.