PM Yıldırım reveals details of referendum campaign

ANKARA: The ruling Justice and Development (AK Party) Party launched its campaign for the April 16 constitutional reform referendum with a colorful ceremony in the capital Ankara, with the attendance of around 40,000 people from all around Turkey on Saturday.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım officially launched his party’s referendum campaign in Ankara Arena, which was decorated with colorful posters and placards saying ‘Yes.’

The details of the ‘Yes’ campaign, including its slogans and songs were revealed during the event, where Prime Minister Yıldırım addressed tens of thousands of people and explained the details of the referendum.

“Our choice for a strong Turkey and permanent stability is ‘yes” Yıldırım said, as he noted that the new system will strengthen the country’s economy, boost investment and productivity.

Yıldırım also noted that the new system will reduce bureaucracy, and put an end to terrorism.

“Terrorist organizations are tearing themselves apart to ensure people vote ‘no’ in the referendum because the proposed constitutional change will mean their end,” Yıldırım said, adding that terrorist organizations will be destroyed regardless of the results.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the AK Party respects all choices and will always embrace everyone in favor of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP)’s policies.

“We respect all decisions and aim to achieve concrete results by capturing the hearts and minds of the people” Yıldırım added.