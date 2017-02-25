PM returns after visit to Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Islamabad Friday afternoon after two days visit to Turkey.

During his visit, the Prime Minister co chaired the 5th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongwith his Turkish counterpart.

Mr Nawaz Sharif also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and exchanged views on bilateral relations. The Turkish President also hosted a dinner for him.

The two countries also signed several agreements for cooperation between them in different fields. INP