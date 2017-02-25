Pak-Afghan Chaman border closed on 9th day

CHAMAN:: The suspension of all sorts of movement on Pak-Afghan Chaman border has caused millions of monetary loss to national exchequer as trade related activities have completely suspended for 9th consecutive day.



According to details, the closure halted trade supplies to Afghanistan. Thousands of people and containers-mounted trailers stood at the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman.

In the aftermath of attacks on Lahore and Sehwan in Sindh, the Pak-Afghan Chaman border in Quetta were closed down to avoid any mishap.