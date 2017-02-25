Kings survive elimination scare with last-ball win

DUBAI: Kieron Pollard hit a six off the last ball to keep Karachi Kings alive in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League on Saturday.

Needing 10 runs off last 2 balls, Pollard hit a six off the penultimate ball and with 4 needed off the last ball, smashed another six to take his team to a 5-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars.

Set a target of 156, Kings started off aggressively before losing Mahela Jayawardene, who is in for Chris Gayle, for 10 in a must-win match for Sangakkara’s side on Saturday.

The Kings continued to dominate the first 10 overs before slowing down as Narine and Fakhar gave Qalandars a breakthrough with two quick wickets. Ravi Bopara was run out off a brilliant throw by substitute Zafar Gohar, leaving Kings 89-4, followed soon afterwards by Aamer Yamin’s run out of Shoaib Malik, as Kings stumbled to 103-5.