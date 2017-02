SIALKOT: A 52-year-old Pakistani woman was shot dead by Indian forces after accidentally crossed border at Bajwat Sector on late night Friday.



According to sources, 52-year-old Rashida Bibi, who belonged to Bajwat area and was mentally handicapped, entered India mistakenly and was gunned down by the Indian forces.

Later, the Indian forces contacted the Pakistan Rangers officials to hand over the dead body of Rashida Bibi.