India biased against Kashmiris: Aasiya Andrabi

ISLAMABAD: Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, has said that India is biased against the Kashmiris.



According to Kashmir Media, Aasiya Andrabi said this while commenting on the acquittal of three Kashmiri youth, Muhammad Rafeeq Shah, Muhammad Hussain Fazili and Tariq Ahmad Dar, who were falsely implicated in 2005 for the Delhi serial blasts.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, she said, the court verdict gives an idea about how much bias New Delhi contains towards the Kashmiris.

The DeM Chief said that after implicating the three youth in false case, India made them spend twelve valuable years of their lives in jails. “It took twelve years to the court to come to a conclusion that Rafeeq Shah and Hussain Fazili were innocent while Tariq Dar was involved in some unlawful activity. This is the mockery of human rights,” she added.

Aasiya Andrabi said that Muhammad Rafeeq Shah, Muhammad Hussain Fazili and Tariq Ahmad Dar remained very close to shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru in Tihar jail. “They spent lot of time with Afzal Guru. They have discussed prospects of Kashmir and its freedom movement,” she said.