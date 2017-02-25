Holidays of policemen cancelled to maintain high alert security

ISLAMABAD: Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani on Friday cancelled the holidays of all employees of Islamabad police with a purpose to keep security on high alert and ensure effective measures for the purpose.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin to review the security arrangements in the city.

The meeting presided over by SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani was also attended among others by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas, SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Haider, SP (Industrial Area) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, Admin Office Iqbal Nasir, all SDPOs, DSPs , SHOs and staff from CID.

The SSP said that National Action Plan should be followed in true letter and spirit and high alert security to be ensured at important installations, shrines and educational institutions. He said that search operation should be extended in the rural belts of Islamabad and high vigilance to be maintained at bus stations.

The SSP directed to install security cameras at maximum locations and keep their record safe. He said that checking of hotels, guest houses and inns should be ensured and complete bio-data to be obtained of those persons staying there.

Sajid Kiani said that three halting points have been created at Kashmir Highway to ensure effective checking and asked for high vigilance at police pickets including exit and entry points.

The SSP also asked to conduct security audit of shrines including Bari Imam, Sain Boota, Golra and maintain fool proof there. He also asked to activate security as well as vigilance committees and to enhance the liaison between police and public. Mr. Kiani directed for crackdown against proclaimed offenders and to ensure search operation in case of observing nay suspicious activity in any area of the city. He also ordered crackdown against those facilitating criminals or terrorists and to hold Open Kutchery to take people into confidence and seek their assistance in overcoming any challenging situation. INP