Attack on Assad regime forces in Homs kills 42

HOMS, Syria: Suicide bombers stormed two Syrian security offices in Homs on Saturday, killing 42 with gunfire and explosions including a senior officer and prompting airstrikes against the last rebel-held enclave in the western city.

Although Bashar al-Assad regime has controlled most of Homs since 2014, rebels still control its al-Waer district, which warplanes bombed on Saturday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, wounding 50.

The attack comes as government and opposition delegations join peace talks in Geneva sponsored by the United Nations.

Saturday’s assault in Homs began with clashes near a branch of military security in al-Mohata district and a branch of state security in al-Ghouta district before suicide bombers struck in both locations, state media reported.